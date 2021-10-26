Box: Principia 5, Priory 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Principia
|0
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Priory
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Principia
|6-7
|2-3
|38/3
|38/3
|Priory
|7-12
|2-4
|43/3
|41/3
|Principia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Priory
|G
|A
|Luke Sommer (#19, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Michael Clark (#8, 6-2, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Ethan Lewis (#6, 6-0, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Thomas Journagan (#10, 5-10, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Roxas (#2, 5-8, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.