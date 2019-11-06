Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Valley Park101
Principia033
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park10-144-649/271/3
Principia7-110-522/133/1
Valley ParkGA
Ali Abdalla10
Luis Sanchez01

Principia
Individual stats have not been reported.

