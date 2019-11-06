|1
|2
|Final
|Valley Park
|1
|0
|1
|Principia
|0
|3
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|10-14
|4-6
|49/2
|71/3
|Principia
|7-11
|0-5
|22/1
|33/1
|Valley Park
|G
|A
|Ali Abdalla
|1
|0
|Luis Sanchez
|0
|1
|Principia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
