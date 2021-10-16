Box: Priory 4, Cape Notre Dame 3

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Cape Notre Dame
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Priory
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Notre Dame
|6-2
|1-0
|16/2
|10/1
|Priory
|7-9
|2-2
|38/5
|30/4
|Cape Notre Dame
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
|Priory
|G
|A
|Luke Sommer (#19, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|AJ Buckalew (#17, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Thomas Journagan (#10, 5-10, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Michael Roxas (#2, 5-8, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.