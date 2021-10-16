 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Priory 4, Cape Notre Dame 3
0 comments

Box: Priory 4, Cape Notre Dame 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123Final
Cape Notre Dame2103
Priory3014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Notre Dame6-21-016/210/1
Priory7-92-238/530/4
Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats have not been reported.

PrioryGA
Luke Sommer (#19, 6-1, F, Jr.)20
AJ Buckalew (#17, 5-9, F, Jr.)10
Thomas Journagan (#10, 5-10, M, Jr.)01
Michael Roxas (#2, 5-8, M, Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News