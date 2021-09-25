Box: Priory 5, Farmington 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Priory
|2
|3
|5
|Farmington
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|2-6
|0-0
|18/2
|15/2
|Farmington
|4-4
|0-2
|21/2
|25/3
|Priory
|G
|A
|Michael Roxas (#2, 5-8, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Buganski (#9, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Sommer (#19, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Riley Carlin (#13, 5-11, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Thomas Journagan (#10, 5-10, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|AJ Buckalew (#17, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ethan Lewis (#6, 6-0, M, So.)
|0
|1
|James Hamill (#7, 5-10, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh
Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4
Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North
Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season
|Farmington
|Individual stats have not been reported.
