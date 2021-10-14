Box: Priory 5, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Priory
|2
|3
|5
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|6-9
|2-2
|34/2
|27/2
|Lutheran South
|5-12
|1-4
|19/1
|52/3
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
|Priory
|G
|A
|Thomas Journagan (#10, 5-10, M, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Ethan Lewis (#6, 6-0, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Sam Reese (#91, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Roxas (#2, 5-8, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Patrick Hamill (#11, 5-9, M, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.