Box: Priory 5, Principia 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Priory
|4
|1
|5
|Principia
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|7-5
|3-2
|44/4
|14/1
|Principia
|2-6
|0-4
|9/1
|25/2
|Priory
|G
|A
|Max Herr (#12, 5-10, B, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Murphy Reese (#91, 6-0, B, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Will Glarner (#11, 5-11, B, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Clark (#13, 6-0, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Lavery (#20, 6-0, F, So.)
|1
|0
|RJ Clark (#8, 6-3, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ryan Lally (#15, 5-8, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Sommer (#29, 5-11, M, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.