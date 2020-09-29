Box: Priory 8, Lutheran North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Priory
|6
|2
|8
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|1-0
|1-0
|8/8
|0/0
|Lutheran North
|0-1
|0-1
|0/0
|8/8
|Priory
|G
|A
|Sam Chalfant (Sr.)
|2
|0
|Thomas Journagan (#31)
|2
|0
|RJ Clark (Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Newman (Sr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Buganski (#28)
|1
|0
|Ryan Lally (#15)
|1
|0
|Will Kelly (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Brayden Schnurbusch (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Sommer (#29)
|0
|1
|A.J. Buckalew (#17)
|0
|1
|Patrick Hamill (#3)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.