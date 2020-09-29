 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 8, Lutheran North 0
Box: Priory 8, Lutheran North 0

12Final
Priory628
Lutheran North000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory1-01-08/80/0
Lutheran North0-10-10/08/8
PrioryGA
Sam Chalfant (Sr.)20
Thomas Journagan (#31)20
RJ Clark (Sr.)10
Ethan Newman (Sr.)10
Luke Buganski (#28)10
Ryan Lally (#15)10
Will Kelly (Sr.)01
Brayden Schnurbusch (Sr.)01
Luke Sommer (#29)01
A.J. Buckalew (#17)01
Patrick Hamill (#3)01

