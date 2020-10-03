Box: Priory 8, Trinity 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Trinity
|0
|0
|0
|Priory
|7
|1
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-4
|0-1
|0/0
|24/6
|Priory
|3-0
|1-0
|19/5
|1/0
|Priory
|G
|A
|Will Swafford (Sr.)
|3
|0
|A.J. Buckalew (#17)
|2
|1
|David Mohrmann (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Dash King (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Will Glarner (#11)
|1
|0
|Luke Sommer (#29)
|0
|2
|Ethan Lewis (#16)
|0
|2
|Brayden Schnurbusch (Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.