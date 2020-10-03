 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 8, Trinity 0
Box: Priory 8, Trinity 0

12Final
Trinity000
Priory718
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-40-10/024/6
Priory3-01-019/51/0
PrioryGA
Will Swafford (Sr.)30
A.J. Buckalew (#17)21
David Mohrmann (Sr.)11
Dash King (Sr.)11
Will Glarner (#11)10
Luke Sommer (#29)02
Ethan Lewis (#16)02
Brayden Schnurbusch (Sr.)01

