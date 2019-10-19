Team up with us for 99¢
12Final
Priory011
Cape Notre Dame000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory14-45-050/311/1
Cape Notre Dame2-20-08/010/1
PrioryGA
Steven Virtel (#5, 6-2, MF, Jr.)10
RJ Clark (#8, 6-3, MF, Jr.)01

