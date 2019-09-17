Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Priory112
Westminster000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory5-21-018/34/1
Westminster4-31-114/211/2
PrioryGA
Will Kelly (#10, 5-10, F, Jr.)10
RJ Clark (#8, 6-3, MF, Jr.)10

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.