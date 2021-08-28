 Skip to main content
Box: Quincy Notre Dame 2, Francis Howell 1
Box: Quincy Notre Dame 2, Francis Howell 1

12Final
Francis Howell101
Quincy Notre Dame112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell2-10-016/52/1
Quincy Notre Dame1-10-04/14/1
Francis HowellGA
Tyler Eberlin (#4, M, Jr.)10

Quincy Notre Dame
Individual stats have not been reported.

