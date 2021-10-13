Box: Ritenour 6, Parkway North 1

|Final
|Ritenour
|6
|Parkway North
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|9-6
|5-1
|61/4
|25/2
|Parkway North
|5-9
|2-1
|32/2
|17/1
|Ritenour
|G
|A
|Richard McNary (#9, M, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Yemil Lopez Leal (#7, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Erik Ruiz (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Fidel Lopez (#17, F, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Parkway North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
