Box: Ritenour 8, Metro 3
Box: Ritenour 8, Metro 3

12Final
Metro003
Ritenour008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro2-21-015/415/4
Ritenour2-40-022/614/4
Metro
Individual stats have not been reported.

RitenourGA
Yemil Lopez Leal (#7, M, Sr.)31
Richard McNary (#9, M, Sr.)21
Fidel Lopez (#17, F, Sr.)20
Glory Byamungu (#4, M, So.)10
Giovanni Jones (#5, M/F, Sr.)02
Miles Weicht (#13, M, Fr.)01

