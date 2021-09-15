Box: Ritenour 8, Metro 3

|1
|2
|Final
|Metro
|0
|0
|3
|Ritenour
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|2-2
|1-0
|15/4
|15/4
|Ritenour
|2-4
|0-0
|22/6
|14/4
|Metro
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|G
|A
|Yemil Lopez Leal (#7, M, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Richard McNary (#9, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Fidel Lopez (#17, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Glory Byamungu (#4, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Giovanni Jones (#5, M/F, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Miles Weicht (#13, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.