Box: Rochester 3, Alton Marquette 1
Box: Rochester 3, Alton Marquette 1

12Final
Alton Marquette011
Rochester123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette0-30-01/03/1
Rochester1-00-03/11/0
Alton MarquetteGA
Dre Davis (#8, M, Jr.)10

Rochester
Individual stats have not been reported.

