Box: Rockhurst 2, John Burroughs 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Rockhurst
|1
|1
|2
|John Burroughs
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rockhurst
|4-0
|0-0
|7/2
|1/0
|John Burroughs
|17-7
|6-0
|64/16
|19/5
|Rockhurst
|G
|A
|Simon Gansner (#9)
|1
|1
|Theodore Franke (#16)
|1
|0
|Noah Higbie (#5)
|0
|1
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Luca Andrews (#12, MID, So.)
|1
|0
