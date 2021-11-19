 Skip to main content
Box: Rockhurst 2, John Burroughs 1
Box: Rockhurst 2, John Burroughs 1

12Final
Rockhurst112
John Burroughs011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rockhurst4-00-07/21/0
John Burroughs17-76-064/1619/5
RockhurstGA
Simon Gansner (#9)11
Theodore Franke (#16)10
Noah Higbie (#5)01

John BurroughsGA
Luca Andrews (#12, MID, So.)10

