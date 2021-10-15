Box: Rockhurst 3, Chaminade 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Rockhurst
|1
|2
|3
|Chaminade
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rockhurst
|1-0
|0-0
|3/3
|0/0
|Chaminade
|10-4
|2-1
|27/27
|13/13
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
|Rockhurst
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.