Box: Rolla 2, Union 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|Rolla
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|15-8
|5-1
|64/3
|38/2
|Rolla
|2-0
|0-0
|9/0
|0/0
|Rolla
|Individual stats have not been reported.
