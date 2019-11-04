Subscribe for 99¢
12345Final
Pacific000001
Rolla000002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific14-85-057/339/2
Rolla5-30-023/16/0
Pacific
Individual stats have not been reported.

Rolla
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.