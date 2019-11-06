Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Rolla213
Washington022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rolla6-30-026/314/1
Washington8-170-1035/471/7
RollaGA
Mohamad Alamaldein20
Gabe Stanislawski10

WashingtonGA
Trent Pabst10
Timmy Boehlein10

