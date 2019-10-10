|1
|2
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0
|0
|0
|Roosevelt
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|1-8
|1-5
|9/1
|40/4
|Roosevelt
|5-4
|4-3
|31/3
|22/2
|Roosevelt
|G
|A
|Maki Shukuru (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Thomas Quaye (Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0
|0
|0
|Roosevelt
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|1-8
|1-5
|9/1
|40/4
|Roosevelt
|5-4
|4-3
|31/3
|22/2
|Roosevelt
|G
|A
|Maki Shukuru (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Thomas Quaye (Jr.)
|1
|0
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.