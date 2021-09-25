Box: Seckman 2, Fox 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Seckman
|2
|0
|2
|Fox
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|7-2
|0-0
|19/2
|14/2
|Fox
|6-7
|0-1
|31/3
|22/2
|Seckman
|G
|A
|Brady Gossett (#7, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Matthew Harp (#17, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dominic Grasso (#6, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Levi Marsh (#11, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Fox
|Individual stats have not been reported.
