Box: Seckman 2, Parkway North 0

|1
|Final
|Seckman
|2
|2
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|16-4
|6-1
|54/3
|27/1
|Parkway North
|5-13
|2-4
|34/2
|49/2
O'Fallon slips past Edwardsville on last-second goal in 2nd OT for regional crown
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
Birdsong's vision comes true as Althoff advances past Mater Dei in 1A sectional final
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
Recap: Chaminade squeaks by CBC
|Seckman
|G
|A
|Tyler Kuhn (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Fox Wight (#9, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Stirnemann (#2, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
