 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 2, Windsor (Imperial) 0
0 comments

Box: Seckman 2, Windsor (Imperial) 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Seckman112
Windsor (Imperial)000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman3-00-09/31/0
Windsor (Imperial)1-10-02/13/1
SeckmanGA
Caleb Stirnemann (#3, DEF, So.)10
Mason Downing (#12, FWD, Jr.)10
Matthew Harp (#17, MID, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News