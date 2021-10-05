 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 4, Fox 1
Box: Seckman 4, Fox 1

12Final
Seckman224
Fox011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman11-33-133/220/1
Fox7-90-235/232/2
SeckmanGA
Tyler Kuhn (#10, M, Sr.)11
Austin Reynolds (#8, M, Sr.)11
Brady Gossett (#7, F, Jr.)10
Layne Patterson (#15, F, So.)10
Matthew Harp (#17, M, Jr.)01
Levi Marsh (#11, F, Sr.)01

Fox
Individual stats have not been reported.

