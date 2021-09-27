Box: Seckman 5, North County 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Seckman
|2
|3
|5
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|8-2
|0-0
|24/2
|14/1
|North County
|0-7
|0-0
|7/1
|36/4
|Seckman
|G
|A
|Brady Gossett (#7, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Tyler Kuhn (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Fox Wight (#9, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Mason Downing (#12, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dominic Grasso (#6, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Austin Reynolds (#8, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Matthew Harp (#17, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Caleb Stirnemann (#3, D, So.)
|0
|1
