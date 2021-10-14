 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 5, University City 1
0 comments

Box: Seckman 5, University City 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Seckman235
University City011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman14-45-147/327/2
University City5-120-630/264/4
SeckmanGA
Austin Reynolds (#8, M, Sr.)11
Jacob Stirnemann (#2, D, Sr.)10
Tyler Kuhn (#10, M, Sr.)10
Levi Marsh (#11, F, Sr.)10
Dominic Grasso (#6, M, So.)10
Fox Wight (#9, F, Jr.)01

University CityGA
Andrew Holahan (So.)10

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News