Box: Seckman 8, De Soto 0
12Final
De Soto000
Seckman448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-70-17/139/6
Seckman4-10-021/36/1
SeckmanGA
Matthew Harp (#17, MID, So.)11
Griffin Anderson (#4, DEF, Sr.)11
Fox Wight (#13, FWD, So.)10
Levi Marsh (#14, FWD, Jr.)10
Caleb Ray (#9, FWD, Sr.)10
Tyler Kuhn (#10, MID, Jr.)10
Dino Velic (#12, FWD, Sr.)10
Jesse Dundon (#5, DEF, Sr.)10
Jacob Stirnemann (#2, DEF, Jr.)01
Andrew Kuehn (#7, FWD, Jr.)01

