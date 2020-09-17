Box: Seckman 8, De Soto 0

|1
|2
|Final
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|Seckman
|4
|4
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|0-7
|0-1
|7/1
|39/6
|Seckman
|4-1
|0-0
|21/3
|6/1
|Seckman
|G
|A
|Matthew Harp (#17, MID, So.)
|1
|1
|Griffin Anderson (#4, DEF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Fox Wight (#13, FWD, So.)
|1
|0
|Levi Marsh (#14, FWD, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Caleb Ray (#9, FWD, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Kuhn (#10, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dino Velic (#12, FWD, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jesse Dundon (#5, DEF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Stirnemann (#2, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Andrew Kuehn (#7, FWD, Jr.)
|0
|1
