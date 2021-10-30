Box: SLUH 13, Hazelwood Central 0

|1
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|0
|SLUH
|13
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|6-11
|4-4
|36/2
|76/4
|SLUH
|22-1
|3-1
|102/6
|14/1
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Tyler Van Bree (#17, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Kevin Cooney (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Jacob Lemley (#9, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Johnnie Ferrara (#11, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Tommy Reh (#26, 5-8, D, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Ben Ridgway (#23, 6-1, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Davis Ragan (#19, 5-8, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Jared Thornberry (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Rosenberg (#27, 5-7, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Evan Yalavarthi (#21, 5-11, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Lucas Hammond (#14, 5-9, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
