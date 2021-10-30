 Skip to main content
Box: SLUH 13, Hazelwood Central 0
Box: SLUH 13, Hazelwood Central 0

1Final
Hazelwood Central00
SLUH1313
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central6-114-436/276/4
SLUH22-13-1102/614/1
SLUHGA
Tyler Van Bree (#17, 5-7, F, Sr.)30
Kevin Cooney (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)30
Jacob Lemley (#9, 6-0, F, Sr.)20
Johnnie Ferrara (#11, 5-11, F, Sr.)11
Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)11
Tommy Reh (#26, 5-8, D, Jr.)11
Ben Ridgway (#23, 6-1, D, Sr.)10
Davis Ragan (#19, 5-8, M, Jr.)10
Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)02
Jared Thornberry (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)01
Luke Rosenberg (#27, 5-7, D, Jr.)01
Evan Yalavarthi (#21, 5-11, M, Sr.)01
Lucas Hammond (#14, 5-9, M, Jr.)01

