Box: SLUH 2, De Smet 0

|1
|2
|Final
|De Smet
|0
|0
|0
|SLUH
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|9-8
|2-2
|34/2
|30/2
|SLUH
|20-1
|3-1
|86/5
|14/1
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)
|1
|0
