Box: SLUH 2, De Smet 0
Box: SLUH 2, De Smet 0

12Final
De Smet000
SLUH202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet9-82-234/230/2
SLUH20-13-186/514/1
SLUHGA
Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)11
Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)10

