Box: SLUH 2, Vianney 1

|1
|2
|Final
|SLUH
|1
|1
|2
|Vianney
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|17-1
|2-1
|77/4
|14/1
|Vianney
|7-8
|1-2
|27/1
|25/1
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)
|2
|0
|Tyler Van Bree (#17, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Vianney
|Individual stats have not been reported.
