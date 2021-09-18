 Skip to main content
Box: SLUH 3, De Smet 2
Box: SLUH 3, De Smet 2

12Final
SLUH003
De Smet002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH7-00-030/47/1
De Smet2-40-011/114/2
SLUHGA
Tyler Van Bree (#17, 5-7, F, Sr.)10
Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)10
Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)10
Gabe Hafner (#12, 6-0, D, So.)01
Kevin Cooney (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)01

De Smet
Individual stats have not been reported.

