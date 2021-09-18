Box: SLUH 3, De Smet 2

|1
|2
|Final
|SLUH
|0
|0
|3
|De Smet
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|7-0
|0-0
|30/4
|7/1
|De Smet
|2-4
|0-0
|11/1
|14/2
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Tyler Van Bree (#17, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gabe Hafner (#12, 6-0, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Kevin Cooney (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|De Smet
|Individual stats have not been reported.
