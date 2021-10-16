Box: SLUH 3, St. Dominic 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|SLUH
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|12-3
|5-0
|48/3
|15/1
|SLUH
|18-1
|2-1
|80/5
|14/1
-
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)
|2
|0
|Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ben Ridgway (#23, 6-1, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jared Thornberry (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
