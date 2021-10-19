 Skip to main content
Box: SLUH 4, Eureka 0
Box: SLUH 4, Eureka 0

12Final
Eureka000
SLUH314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka7-112-425/115/1
SLUH19-12-184/514/1
SLUHGA
Sam Tieber (#15, 5-8, M, Jr.)11
Kevin Cooney (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)11
Lucas Hammond (#14, 5-9, M, Jr.)10
Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)10
Evan Yalavarthi (#21, 5-11, M, Sr.)02

