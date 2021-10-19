Box: SLUH 4, Eureka 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Eureka
|0
|0
|0
|SLUH
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|7-11
|2-4
|25/1
|15/1
|SLUH
|19-1
|2-1
|84/5
|14/1
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Sam Tieber (#15, 5-8, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Kevin Cooney (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Lucas Hammond (#14, 5-9, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Yalavarthi (#21, 5-11, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
