Box: SLUH 4, Fort Zumwalt South 2
Box: SLUH 4, Fort Zumwalt South 2

12Final
Fort Zumwalt South022
SLUH314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South10-38-037/312/1
SLUH13-00-054/412/1
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats have not been reported.

SLUHGA
Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)30
Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)10
Evan Yalavarthi (#21, 5-11, M, Sr.)01
Johnnie Ferrara (#11, 5-11, F, Sr.)01
Christian Thro (#2, 6-0, D, So.)01

