Box: SLUH 4, Fort Zumwalt South 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|2
|2
|SLUH
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10-3
|8-0
|37/3
|12/1
|SLUH
|13-0
|0-0
|54/4
|12/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Evan Yalavarthi (#21, 5-11, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Johnnie Ferrara (#11, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Christian Thro (#2, 6-0, D, So.)
|0
|1
