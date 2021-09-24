 Skip to main content
Box: SLUH 5, Lexington Clay, Ky. 1
Box: SLUH 5, Lexington Clay, Ky. 1

12Final
SLUH055
Lexington Clay, Ky.101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH9-00-038/410/1
Lexington Clay, Ky.0-10-01/05/0
SLUHGA
Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)31
Johnnie Ferrara (#11, 5-11, F, Sr.)21
Tyler Van Bree (#17, 5-7, F, Sr.)01
Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)01
Lucas Hammond (#14, 5-9, M, Jr.)01

Lexington Clay, Ky.
Individual stats have not been reported.

