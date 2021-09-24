Box: SLUH 5, Lexington Clay, Ky. 1

|1
|2
|Final
|SLUH
|0
|5
|5
|Lexington Clay, Ky.
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|9-0
|0-0
|38/4
|10/1
|Lexington Clay, Ky.
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|5/0
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Stephen Saladin (#7, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Johnnie Ferrara (#11, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Tyler Van Bree (#17, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Grant Locker (#10, 5-8, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Lucas Hammond (#14, 5-9, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Lexington Clay, Ky.
|Individual stats have not been reported.
