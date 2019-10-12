|1
|2
|Final
|Eureka
|0
|0
|0
|SLUH
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|11-5
|2-2
|35/2
|20/1
|SLUH
|14-4
|2-1
|34/2
|6/0
|SLUH
|G
|A
|Charles Neuwirth (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Andy Mujezinovic (#9, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
