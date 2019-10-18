Team up with us for 99¢
Final
Lindbergh1
SLUH2
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh10-74-135/221/1
SLUH15-42-136/213/1
Lindbergh
Individual stats have not been reported.

SLUHGA
Charles Neuwirth (#10, Sr.)10

