Box: Springfield, Illinois 3, Columbia 2
Box: Springfield, Illinois 3, Columbia 2

123Final
Springfield, Illinois0213
Columbia2002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Springfield, Illinois2-10-07/26/2
Columbia1-20-012/47/2
Springfield, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

ColumbiaGA
Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)20
Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)01
Rand Mathews (#16, M, Sr.)01

