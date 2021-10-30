Box: St. Charles 2, Duchesne 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|1
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|9-15
|2-5
|31/1
|38/2
|St. Charles
|13-9
|6-2
|53/2
|36/2
|Duchesne
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|St. Charles
|G
|A
|Conner Bayliss (#6, MF, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Noah McAlister (#2, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
