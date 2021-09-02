 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 2, Parkway North 0
12Final
Parkway North000
St. Charles202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North0-20-00/05/2
St. Charles2-10-07/45/2
St. CharlesGA
Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, Jr.)20
Ethan Mercurio (#15, MF, So.)01
Conner Bayliss (#6, MF, Fr.)01

