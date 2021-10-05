 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 3, Warrenton 2
Box: St. Charles 3, Warrenton 2

12Final
St. Charles123
Warrenton022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles8-74-138/325/2
Warrenton1-80-615/141/3
St. CharlesGA
Conner Bayliss (#6, MF, Fr.)11
Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, Jr.)10
CJ Nennert (#17, D, Sr.)10
Juan Gonzalez Lovo (#16, M, Jr.)02

Warrenton
Individual stats have not been reported.

