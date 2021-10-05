Box: St. Charles 3, Warrenton 2

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles
|1
|2
|3
|Warrenton
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|8-7
|4-1
|38/3
|25/2
|Warrenton
|1-8
|0-6
|15/1
|41/3
|St. Charles
|G
|A
|Conner Bayliss (#6, MF, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, Jr.)
|1
|0
|CJ Nennert (#17, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Juan Gonzalez Lovo (#16, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Warrenton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
