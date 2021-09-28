Box: St. Charles 4, Winfield 2

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles
|2
|2
|4
|Winfield
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|6-6
|3-1
|31/3
|10/1
|Winfield
|1-3
|0-3
|6/0
|14/1
|St. Charles
|G
|A
|Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Conner Bayliss (#6, MF, Fr.)
|1
|2
|Ethan Mercurio (#15, MF, So.)
|1
|1
|Luc Bourgeade (#12, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Winfield
|Individual stats have not been reported.
