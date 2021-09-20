 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 5, O'Fallon Christian 0
Box: St. Charles 5, O'Fallon Christian 0

12Final
O'Fallon Christian000
St. Charles415
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian0-40-11/017/4
St. Charles4-31-117/49/2
St. CharlesGA
Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, Jr.)40
Conner Bayliss (#6, MF, Fr.)11
Liam Cassidy (#14, MF, Jr.)02
Noah McAlister (#2, MF, Sr.)01
Ethan Mercurio (#15, MF, So.)01

