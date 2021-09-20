Box: St. Charles 5, O'Fallon Christian 0

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|4
|1
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|0-4
|0-1
|1/0
|17/4
|St. Charles
|4-3
|1-1
|17/4
|9/2
|St. Charles
|G
|A
|Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, Jr.)
|4
|0
|Conner Bayliss (#6, MF, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Liam Cassidy (#14, MF, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Noah McAlister (#2, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ethan Mercurio (#15, MF, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.