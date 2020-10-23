Box: St. Charles 6, Winfield 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles
|4
|2
|6
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|11-4
|7-0
|53/4
|14/1
|Winfield
|3-14
|0-7
|27/2
|69/5
|St. Charles
|G
|A
|Caleb Schneider (#11, MF, Sr.)
|2
|3
|Ryan Russell (#5, MF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Ashton Winning (#23, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, So.)
|1
|0
|Genaro Garcia-Romero (#8, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ethan Mercurio (#15, MF, Fr.)
|0
|1
