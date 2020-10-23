 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 6, Winfield 0
Box: St. Charles 6, Winfield 0

12Final
St. Charles426
Winfield000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles11-47-053/414/1
Winfield3-140-727/269/5
St. CharlesGA
Caleb Schneider (#11, MF, Sr.)23
Ryan Russell (#5, MF, Sr.)21
Ashton Winning (#23, D, Sr.)10
Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, So.)10
Genaro Garcia-Romero (#8, MF, Jr.)01
Ethan Mercurio (#15, MF, Fr.)01

