 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Charles 6, Wright City 1
0 comments

Box: St. Charles 6, Wright City 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
St. Charles006
Wright City001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles10-46-047/314/1
Wright City7-70-039/345/3
St. CharlesGA
Caleb Schneider (#11, MF, Sr.)31
Ryan Russell (#5, MF, Sr.)21
Ashton Winning (#23, D, Sr.)10
Nick Quay (#17, MF, Sr.)02
Jack Walker (#10, D, Sr.)02

Wright City
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/121. Fort Zumwalt South (14-2) is idle.2. Chaminade (4-4) vs. John Burroughs (6-0), 4 p.m.3. Summit (3-2) is idle.4.…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/111. Fort Zumwalt South (14-2) is idle.2. Chaminade (4-3) is idle.3. Summit (3-2) is idle.4. De Smet (2-1) is idle.5…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports