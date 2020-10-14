Box: St. Charles 6, Wright City 1

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|6
|Wright City
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|10-4
|6-0
|47/3
|14/1
|Wright City
|7-7
|0-0
|39/3
|45/3
|St. Charles
|G
|A
|Caleb Schneider (#11, MF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Ryan Russell (#5, MF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Ashton Winning (#23, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nick Quay (#17, MF, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Jack Walker (#10, D, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Wright City
|Individual stats have not been reported.
