Box: St. Charles 7, Warrenton 1
12Final
Warrenton011
St. Charles347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton1-91-62/063/6
St. Charles8-45-035/413/1
Warrenton
Individual stats have not been reported.

St. CharlesGA
Ryan Russell (#5, MF, Sr.)31
Genaro Garcia-Romero (#8, MF, Jr.)21
Yidenpen Bayili (#13, FW, So.)10
Chase Wetzler (#20, D, Sr.)02
Nick Quay (#17, MF, Sr.)10
Gabe Doughty (#3, D, Jr.)01
Jacob Myers (#12, MF, Fr.)01

