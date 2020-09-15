 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 8, Warrenton 0
12Final
St. Charles538
Warrenton000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles4-22-014/26/1
Warrenton0-40-31/026/4
St. CharlesGA
Genaro Garcia-Romero (#8, MF, Jr.)24
Nick Quay (#17, MF, Sr.)23
Ryan Russell (#5, MF, Sr.)20
Caleb Schneider (#11, MF, Sr.)10
Noah McAlister (#2, MF, Jr.)10
Jack Walker (#10, D, Sr.)01

