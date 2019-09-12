|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles
|4
|1
|5
|Winfield
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|2-3
|1-0
|14/2
|12/2
|Winfield
|1-4
|0-2
|4/1
|24/4
|St. Charles
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Winfield
|G
|A
|Gage Trempler (#7, M, So.)
|1
|0
|1
