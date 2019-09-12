Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
St. Charles415
Winfield011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles2-31-014/212/2
Winfield1-40-24/124/4
St. Charles
Individual stats have not been reported.

WinfieldGA
Gage Trempler (#7, M, So.)10

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.