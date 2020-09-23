Box: St. Clair 6, Wright City 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Wright City
|0
|2
|2
|St. Clair
|2
|4
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|5-5
|0-0
|30/3
|32/3
|St. Clair
|1-5
|0-2
|11/1
|30/3
|Wright City
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|St. Clair
|G
|A
|Zach Browne (#13, MF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Joey Rego (#23, D, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Conner Sikes (#14, MF, So.)
|1
|0
|Brandon Barnes (#2, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Josh Windes (#9, CMF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Collin Thacker (G, Sr.)
|0
|1
