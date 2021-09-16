Box: St. Dominic 2, Summit 1

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Dominic
|0
|2
|2
|Summit
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|7-0
|3-0
|22/2
|4/0
|Summit
|3-4
|0-1
|18/2
|13/1
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Brennon Schulz (#3, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Holliday (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Lafata (#13, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Owen Gober (#6, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Summit
|G
|A
|Sam Laaker (#11, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Landin Hoyle (#4, M, So.)
|0
|1
